Melania Trump Renovated the White House's Rose Garden & These Photos Reveal the New Look

Just Jared Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
The Rose Garden at the White House has been redesigned by Melania Trump and after being closed off to the press for the past month, the new garden has finally been revealed. New photos have been released of the garden ahead of a private event that will be held there later today (August 22). The [...]
 First Lady Melania Trump’s finished restoration of the White House Rose Garden was unveiled, Saturday, ahead of her planned RNC speech from the outdoor space next week.

