Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leonardo DiCaprio Hangs Out at the Beach with Girlfriend Camila Morrone

Just Jared Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Leonardo DiCaprio tries to hide behind his towel while walking along the beach on Friday afternoon (August 21) in Malibu, Calif. The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actor was joined at the beach by his girlfriend Camila Morrone, their dog Jack, and another friend. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio Later that night, Leo and [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio bond over motorbikes [Video]

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio bond over motorbikes

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have bonded over their love of motorbikes and have been enjoying exploring Los Angeles together on their bikes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published
Leonardo DiCaprio to produce TV adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Island [Video]

Leonardo DiCaprio to produce TV adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Island

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to produce a small screen adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s novel Island.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Tweets about this

WomanSBuzz

WomansBuzz Leonardo DiCaprio Hangs Out at the Beach with Girlfriend Camila Morrone https://t.co/17PRDxd9yk 11 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted at the beach with girlfriend Camila Morrone on Friday - see the new pics https://t.co/YLGEWYUWAE 38 minutes ago

tedrorrer

Ted Rorrer Leonardo DiCaprio hangs out at the beach in Malibu with his family https://t.co/VbFdJ8esxB via @DailyMailCeleb 1 week ago

zafarwestern

Zafar Manzoor #LeonardoDiCaprio hangs out at the beach in #Malibu with his family https://t.co/8wZqM18L45 via @DailyMailCeleb 1 week ago

Rekizzz

Reki Leonardo DiCaprio hangs out at the beach in Malibu with his family https://t.co/2ZyZwT6fsL via @DailyMailCeleb 1 week ago

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa Leonardo DiCaprio hangs out at the beach in Malibu with his family @leodicaprio https://t.co/8xMDfpLLUM 1 week ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Leonardo DiCaprio hangs out at the beach in Malibu with his family https://t.co/dg8kHZ0whw via @DailyMailCeleb 1 week ago