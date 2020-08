Police Under Fire After Fatally Shooting Louisiana Black Man Trayford Pellerin Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Less than 24 hours after footage went viral showing Louisiana police fatally shooting a Black man armed with a knife, new details reveal the 31-year-old's name is Trayford Pellerin. Trayford Pellerin Fatally Shot According to reports, the fatal attack happened Friday night. Lafayette law enforcement used lethal force to take down Pellerin. The shooting was […]