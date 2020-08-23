Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shraddha Kapoor welcomes eco-friendly Ganpati at her home
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () Shraddha Kapoor's favourite festival is Ganesh Chaturthi and we all know that. Even if the actor has a busy schedule, she always makes it a point to celebrate her favourite festival with her loved ones as always. The actor welcomed Lord Ganesha at her aunt Padmini Kolhapure's residence and was snapped posing with an eco-friendly...
A woman from Indore made a unique Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol using chocolate to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as to spread awareness about it. Nidhi Sharma said, "I made it so that Ganesh ji gives us aashirwaad to fight with the...
Nation is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival with much zeal. Devotees are visiting temples and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Priests are perform 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning face masks..
Preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi festival are underway across nation. A lady in Maharashtra's Pune is using unique idea to impart idol making skills to children. Every year, Asmita Andre used to hold..