Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shraddha Kapoor welcomes eco-friendly Ganpati at her home

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Shraddha Kapoor's favourite festival is Ganesh Chaturthi and we all know that. Even if the actor has a busy schedule, she always makes it a point to celebrate her favourite festival with her loved ones as always. The actor welcomed Lord Ganesha at her aunt Padmini Kolhapure's residence and was snapped posing with an eco-friendly...
Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol

Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol

 A woman from Indore made a unique Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol using chocolate to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as to spread awareness about it. Nidhi Sharma said, "I made it so that Ganesh ji gives us aashirwaad to fight with the...

