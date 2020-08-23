Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Katyayni pens heartbreaking note: You were more than what others thought of you

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sushant's family to hold global prayer meet on Saturday



Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday invited fans of the late actor to participate in a global prayer meet on Saturday to purge all negativity. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:22 Published 2 days ago Sushant death case: CBI collects documents from Mumbai police; cook questioned



The Central Bureau of Investigation, which has been handed over the responsibility to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has started its investigation in Mumbai. A CBI team questioned the late.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:44 Published 2 days ago Richa Chadha: This term 'outsiders' in Bollywood should be abolished, we're not some aliens



Bollywood actor Richa Chadha speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about the raging nepotism and insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood that came back to spotlight after actor Sushant.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 32:33 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this