Dwayne Johnson gives his first-look sneak-peek from DC's 'Black Adam'
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Ahead of DC FanDome panel, actor Dwayne Johnson on Friday gave his followers a glimpse of his superhero character look from the much-anticipated movie 'Black Adam'.
The 48-year-old star shared on Instagram a teaser video, where he is seen dressed in a powerful black suit with a cape and lit eyes. The major look of the...
