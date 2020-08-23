Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dwayne Johnson gives his first-look sneak-peek from DC's 'Black Adam'

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Ahead of DC FanDome panel, actor Dwayne Johnson on Friday gave his followers a glimpse of his superhero character look from the much-anticipated movie 'Black Adam'.

The 48-year-old star shared on Instagram a teaser video, where he is seen dressed in a powerful black suit with a cape and lit eyes. The major look of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson - Official DC FanDome Teaser

Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson - Official DC FanDome Teaser 01:02

 Check out the official DC FanDome teaser for the DC Comics superhero movie Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. It stars Dwayne Johnson and Noah Centineo. Black Adam Release Date: 2021 Are you excited for Black Adam? Be the critic on Fan Reviews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson tops Forbes rich list for second year [Video]

Dwayne Johnson tops Forbes rich list for second year

Dwayne Johnson has topped Forbes magazine's Highest Paid Actors list for the second year in a row.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
BLACK ADAM Movie with Dwayne Johnson - Teaser Trailer [Video]

BLACK ADAM Movie with Dwayne Johnson - Teaser Trailer

BLACK ADAM Movie with Dwayne Johnson - Teaser Trailer

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:43Published
Dwayne Johnson insists Ryan Reynolds is playing Hawkman in Black Adam [Video]

Dwayne Johnson insists Ryan Reynolds is playing Hawkman in Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson has demanded Ryan Reynolds reconsiders the chance to play Hawkman in the new Black Adam movie.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson Posts First Look at 'Black Adam' Ahead of DC Fandome!

 Dwayne Johnson has given fans their first look at him in the upcoming DC Universe movie Black Adam! The movie is a spinoff of the 2019 hit Shazam. If you...
Just Jared Also reported by •newKerala.com

Tweets about this