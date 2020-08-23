When veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar called the shots in Sholay

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jagdeep funeral | ‘Father was loved by everyone in Bollywood’: Javed Jaaferi



Veteran actor Jagdeep will be laid to rest at a cemetery in south Mumbai. His sons Javed Jaaferi and Naved Jaaferi were present at the funeral. Actor Johny Lever also attended Jagdeep’s funeral... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:52 Published on July 9, 2020 Daily Punch: Sholay Actor Jagdeep Dies In Mumbai



Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep known famously for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay died in Mumbai on 8 July. The actor's funeral was held in Mumbai today. On the other hand, Salman Khan's Radhe.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 02:46 Published on July 9, 2020 Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali, Jagdeep passes away, tributes pour in from celebs



Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep passes away. Jagdeep died at the age of 81 at his residence on July 08. He was best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay. The actor also worked in Purana Mandir.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:34 Published on July 9, 2020

Tweets about this