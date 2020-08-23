Danny DeVito Has a Warning for Colin Farrell About Playing Penguin in 'The Batman'
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () Danny DeVito is addressing Colin Farrell playing Penguin in The Batman for the first time! The 75-year-old actor, who played Penguin aka Oswald Cobblepot in the 1992 movie Batman Returns, said he’s looking forward to 44-year-old actor playing the villainous role in upcoming movie. “I haven’t spoken to him since, but I’m really looking forward [...]
Check out the official DC FanDome teaser for The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves. It stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.
The Batman Release Date: 2021
Are you excited for The Batman? Be the...