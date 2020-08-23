Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Danny DeVito Has a Warning for Colin Farrell About Playing Penguin in 'The Batman'

Just Jared Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Danny DeVito is addressing Colin Farrell playing Penguin in The Batman for the first time! The 75-year-old actor, who played Penguin aka Oswald Cobblepot in the 1992 movie Batman Returns, said he’s looking forward to 44-year-old actor playing the villainous role in upcoming movie. “I haven’t spoken to him since, but I’m really looking forward [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: The Batman with Robert Pattinson - Official DC FanDome Teaser

The Batman with Robert Pattinson - Official DC FanDome Teaser 02:24

 Check out the official DC FanDome teaser for The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves. It stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. The Batman Release Date: 2021 Are you excited for The Batman? Be the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Danny DeVito Says Heartfelt Story Of 'The One And Only Ivan' Is 'Absolutely' Needed [Video]

Danny DeVito Says Heartfelt Story Of 'The One And Only Ivan' Is 'Absolutely' Needed

Danny DeVito's iconic New York accent was perfect for voicing Bob the Mutt in the new Disney+ adventure "The One and Only Ivan". Speaking with ET Canada's Keshia Chante, he shares why we "absolutely..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:23Published
Danny Kanell: It looks like Cam Newton is falling in line with the 'Patriot Way' [Video]

Danny Kanell: It looks like Cam Newton is falling in line with the 'Patriot Way'

Former NFL Quarterback Danny Kanell joins Colin Cowherd for a conversation about Cam Newton, who's finally arrived in Boston, but isn't saying anything about preparations for joining the New England..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:36Published
Colin Farrell praises Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' as 'incredibly original' [Video]

Colin Farrell praises Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' as 'incredibly original'

Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' is "incredibly original", according to Colin Farrell who plays Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:23Published

Tweets about this

cashoverride

cashoverride RT @JustJared: Danny DeVito warns Colin Farrell against this while playing Penguin in #TheBatman: https://t.co/FU9CZhjuKG 5 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Danny DeVito warns Colin Farrell against this while playing Penguin in #TheBatman: https://t.co/FU9CZhjuKG 13 minutes ago