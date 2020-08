Mayank Manas Tiwari The Batman Teaser Trailer 2021 https://t.co/5FlffEaY9p via @YouTube 1 minute ago

Massimiliano Lanzi BATMAN #DCFanDome(2021) Teaser Trailer del film DC con Robert Pattinson https://t.co/ASJFOU2foX 2 minutes ago

Kabira Ever since I saw this Teaser Trailer I am having continued Goosebumps. Waaaaoooo. The Batman - DC FanDome Teaser… https://t.co/F27szg8DMB 5 minutes ago

Navindu Jayatilake RT @kavimjay: 1st teaser trailer of #TheBatman is out giving chills as I watched it. Robert Pattinson proves yet again that his talent & p… 5 minutes ago

🍁Lordsquanch93🍁 Look.....say what ever hate y’all want....y’all see how he gave that man the hands though?! 😨😨😨 The Batman Teaser… https://t.co/ejH46L4FpO 5 minutes ago

Zaheen Hafzer M M RT @ArguingMeadows: The Batman trailer is in way better quality on Vimeo than anywhere else. Highly recommend to watch it there! Watch “Th… 5 minutes ago