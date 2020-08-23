Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patty Jenkins committed to release 'Wonder Woman 1984' on big screen

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Director Patty Jenkins is committed to release her upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984, in the theatres. She says she is sticking to it. "It's so great on the big screen," Jenkins said during the film's panel at DC FanDome.

"We all worked so hard to bring something that would be a big visual spectacular great time. So we're going...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Wonder Woman 1984 Movie

Wonder Woman 1984 Movie 02:24

 Wonder Woman 1984 - Official Main Trailer - Plot synopsis: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah... directed by Patty Jenkins starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, Connie...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot - Official Trailer 2 [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot - Official Trailer 2

Check out the official trailer 2 for the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:24Published
'Wonder Woman 1984' Releases new Trailer [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' Releases new Trailer

A new teaser for the upcoming "Wonder Woman 1984" has been released. In it, we see Kristen Wiig transform from archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva into the villain, Cheetah. CNN reports that the new..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Patty Jenkins Leaving Wonder Woman After #3 [Video]

Patty Jenkins Leaving Wonder Woman After #3

Patty Jenkins in the director of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. How much longer will she stay with the franchise? Jenkins revealed she will probably exit the series after the third film. In a chat..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this