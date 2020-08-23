Patty Jenkins committed to release 'Wonder Woman 1984' on big screen
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () Director Patty Jenkins is committed to release her upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984, in the theatres. She says she is sticking to it. "It's so great on the big screen," Jenkins said during the film's panel at DC FanDome.
"We all worked so hard to bring something that would be a big visual spectacular great time. So we're going...
Patty Jenkins in the director of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. How much longer will she stay with the franchise? Jenkins revealed she will probably exit the series after the third film. In a chat..