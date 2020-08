The Batman movie - DC FanDome



The Batman - DC FanDome Teaser - Plot synopsis: From Warner Bros. Pictures comes THE BATMAN, with director Matt Reeves at the helm and with Robert Pattinson starring as Gotham City's vigilante.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:24 Published 4 hours ago

HBO Max and Matt Reeves Team Up for 'The Batman' TV Spinoff | THR News



The untitled police drama will be set in the same universe as the forthcoming feature film starring Robert Pattinson. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:15 Published on July 10, 2020