Mika Singh: Akshay Kumar asked me 'Which donkey made you a producer?' Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Mika Singh has been an incredibly successful and popular singer of Bollywood for a long time. A majority of his songs are massively loved by the fans and his voice continues to make people dance to his tunes. He has now turned producer with the recently released show called Dangerous, starring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh... 👓 View full article

