Halle Berry and Michael B. Jordan Defend Meg Thee Stallion: “We Stand With You, F**k This S**t”

SOHH Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Halle Berry and Michael B. Jordan Defend Meg Thee Stallion: “We Stand With You, F**k This S**t”Hollywood actress Halle Berry and Michael B. Jordan are riding behind Megan Thee Stallion. The high-profile pair went online this week to speak up for the Houston rap star after she publicly confirmed ex-pal Tory Lanez shot her this summer. Halle Berry Defends Meg Heading into the weekend, Berry went to her Twitter page to […]
Megan Thee Stallion's BFF Kelsey Nicole Denies Being Paid Hush Money by Tory Lanez Amid Her Silence

 Meanwhile, Halle Berry and Michael B. Jordan join the list of celebrities who show their support for the 'Savage' hitmaker, urging others to 'Protect Black...
AceShowbiz


