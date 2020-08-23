Reliance Entertainment: Confident about Sooryavanshi and 83's release in cinemas on Diwali and Christmas Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83 have been awaiting theatrical releases for a long time. The former was slated to release on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on March 25 and the latter on April 10. However, due to the lockdown that happened after the Coronavirus pandemic, the releases were postponed.



Now, Reliance... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

