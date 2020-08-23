Global  
 

The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson plays the Batman this time, trailer indicates a hurricane

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
The moment the Superhero fans have been waiting for is finally here. The trailer of The Batman is out and looks like a smashing entertainer. Robert Pattinson plays the Suprhero this time, a crime-busting crusader driven by justice and defined by darkness. The iconic comic-book character has seen multiple and memorable...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Batman movie - DC FanDome

The Batman movie - DC FanDome 02:24

 The Batman - DC FanDome Teaser - Plot synopsis: From Warner Bros. Pictures comes THE BATMAN, with director Matt Reeves at the helm and with Robert Pattinson starring as Gotham City's vigilante detective, Batman, and billionaire Bruce Wayne... directed by Matt Reeves starring Robert...

