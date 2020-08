You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Jurassic Park' tops box office nearly 30 years after debut



Theatrical release dates for a number of films have been pushed back since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published on June 25, 2020

Related news from verified sources Reliance Entertainment: Confident about Sooryavanshi and 83's release in cinemas on Diwali and Christmas Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83 have been awaiting theatrical releases for a long time. The former was slated to release on the occasion of...

Mid-Day 4 hours ago





Tweets about this