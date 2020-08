Full List of RNC Speakers Released, Including Nikki Haley, Kellyanne Conway, Rudy Giuliani, and Nicholas Sandmann Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

The full list of RNC convention speakers has been released, including a number of prominent Republicans, some White House officials, and other big names. The full list of RNC convention speakers has been released, including a number of prominent Republicans, some White House officials, and other big names. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this