Julianne Moore Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary With Husband Bart Freundlich!

Just Jared Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Julianne Moore Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary With Husband Bart Freundlich!Julianne Moore is celebrating her relationship with her husband, Bart Freundlich. The 59-year-old Still Alice actress celebrated the 17th anniversary of her wedding to the 50-year-old After the Wedding writer and director on Sunday (August 23).
News video: The Rock's Kids Steal The Show In Wedding Anniversary Video

The Rock's Kids Steal The Show In Wedding Anniversary Video 01:26

 Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian both shared an adorable wedding anniversary video on Instagram where their daughters' cuteness was front and centre.

Julianne Moore Gushes Over Husband Bart Freundlich on 17th Wedding Anniversary

 Celebrating their milestone on social media, the 'Still Alice' actress says that there's no one she'd 'rather be with' other than the film director and producer.
AceShowbiz

Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich celebrate 17th wedding anniversary: 'No one I'd rather be with'

 Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich are 17 years into marriage!
FOXNews.com


