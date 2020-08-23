|
Julianne Moore Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary With Husband Bart Freundlich!
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Julianne Moore is celebrating her relationship with her husband, Bart Freundlich. The 59-year-old Still Alice actress celebrated the 17th anniversary of her wedding to the 50-year-old After the Wedding writer and director on Sunday (August 23). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Moore “I said he should take a shower. He said my [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this