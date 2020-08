BTS Breaks YouTube Record With Over 100 Million Views in 24 Hours! Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

BTS is making history! The massively popular South Korean boy band broke the record for 24 hour debut of a music video on YouTube with their latest single β€œDynamite,” released Friday (August 21). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS β€œWe can confirm that BTS (λ°©νƒ„μ†Œλ „λ‹¨) β€˜Dynamite’ Official MV set a new all-time 24hr [...] πŸ‘“ View full article