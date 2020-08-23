Global  
 

Lili Reinhart Arrives in Vancouver to Work on 'Riverdale'

Just Jared Sunday, 23 August 2020
Lili Reinhart Arrives in Vancouver to Work on 'Riverdale'Lili Reinhart is getting back to work. The 23-year-old actress was spotted signing autographs after arriving to start work on the new season of Riverdale on Sunday (August 23) in Vancouver, British Columbia. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lili Reinhart Lili was seen wearing an “Inclushion” tee and wearing a face mask amid [...]
