Nas Remembers Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle W/ Throwback Pic: “King Sh**”

SOHH Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Nas Remembers Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle W/ Throwback Pic: “King Sh**”New York rapper Nas knows the importance of August 23. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to remember the life of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant on his birthday. Nas Remembers Kobe Bryant On Sunday, Nasir Jones went to Instagram to acknowledge what would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday. Nas shared a throwback pic of […]
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Judge Denies Change Of Venue Request In Kobe Bryant Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Judge Denies Change Of Venue Request In Kobe Bryant Wrongful Death Lawsuit 00:25

 The estate of Ara Zobayan, who piloted the plane that killed Kobe Bryant, himself and seven others, has been denied the motion to move a case to a different location to ensure a fair trial based on Bryant's prominent relationship to Los Angeles County.

