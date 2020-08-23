Nas Remembers Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle W/ Throwback Pic: “King Sh**”
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () New York rapper Nas knows the importance of August 23. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to remember the life of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant on his birthday. Nas Remembers Kobe Bryant On Sunday, Nasir Jones went to Instagram to acknowledge what would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday. Nas shared a throwback pic of […]
The estate of Ara Zobayan, who piloted the plane that killed Kobe Bryant, himself and seven others, has been denied the motion to move a case to a different location to ensure a fair trial based on Bryant's prominent relationship to Los Angeles County.
Rest in peace Kobe and Gigi. It was Michael Jordan who hooked Kobe Bryant up with his trainer and the rest is history. From 2007 to 2012, Sport enhancement specialist Tim Grover helped Kobe become one..
Credit: GQ Duration: 17:18Published
Tweets about this
#WhoSideAreYouOn RT @sohh: Nas Remembers Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle W/ Throwback Pic: "King Sh**" https://t.co/pJNrOzzp4J https://t.co/g3kqXKpu2c 50 minutes ago
SOHH Nas Remembers Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle W/ Throwback Pic: "King Sh**" https://t.co/pJNrOzzp4J https://t.co/g3kqXKpu2c 58 minutes ago
SOHH.com Nas Remembers Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle W/ Throwback Pic: "King Sh**" - New York rapper Nas knows the importanc… https://t.co/B3TufLxT4i 58 minutes ago
J.R. Willis RT @sohh: Nas remembers Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle ❤️✊🏾 https://t.co/AA7CvdfKSR 4 hours ago
SOHH Nas remembers Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle ❤️✊🏾 https://t.co/AA7CvdfKSR 5 hours ago