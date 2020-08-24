Kim Jong Un's Sister Helps Lead North Korea as He Reportedly Falls Into Coma

Kim Says Dogs Are A 'Decadent Luxury' And Should Be Eaten



PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA — The Hermit Kingdom is never out of the limelight for long and this time it's because Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un has declared dogs 'decadent' and 'bourgeois.' Kim Jong-Un.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:54 Published 4 days ago

North Korean Reports First Possible Covid-19 Case



The first publicly reported suspected case of Covid-19 within North Korea's borders has been reported. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called an emergency meeting Saturday after the infection was.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published on July 28, 2020