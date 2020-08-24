Kim Jong Un's Sister Helps Lead North Korea as He Reportedly Falls Into Coma
Monday, 24 August 2020 (
21 minutes ago) Chang Song Min, a former aide to the late South Korean president Kim Dae Jung, breaks the news by saying, 'I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended.'
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Kim Says Dogs Are A 'Decadent Luxury' And Should Be Eaten
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA — The Hermit Kingdom is never out of the limelight for long and this time it's because Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un has declared dogs 'decadent' and 'bourgeois.'
Kim Jong-Un..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:54 Published 4 days ago
North Korean Reports First Possible Covid-19 Case
The first publicly reported suspected case of Covid-19 within North Korea's borders has been reported.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called an emergency meeting Saturday after the infection was..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published on July 28, 2020
Defector May Have Just Brought COVID to North Korea
NORTH KOREA — North Korea promises to protect its citizens from outside forces, but perhaps the coronavirus may pose the biggest risk to the hermit kingdom.
Pyongyang's mouthpiece, KCNA reported..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:00 Published on July 28, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this