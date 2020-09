John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston by Dancing With Daughter Ella Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The 'Pulp Fiction' star uploads on Instagram a video of him and his 20-year-old daughter swaying to slow music, as he points out that dancing in the late star's 'favorite thing.' 👓 View full article

Actress Kelly Preston has died after a two year battle with breast cancer. Her, husband, actor John Travolta shared the sad news in a post on Instagram Sunday. According to CNN, Preston had been.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on July 13, 2020

