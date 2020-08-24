Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Hrithik Roshan celebrates the festival with family, Pinkie Roshan shares pictures
Monday, 24 August 2020 () On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, when the entire nation was bringing in the occasion, including all the Bollywood celebrities, how could Hrithik Roshan stay behind? His celebrations were just as gorgeous and heartfelt. His mother Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram account to share some pictures.
