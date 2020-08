Tami Roman Defends Former ESPN Host Jemele Hill Amid 'Nazi Germany' Backlash Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

The journalist is facing backlash for saying on Twitter, 'If you were of the opinion that the United States wasn't nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this