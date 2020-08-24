WATCH LIVE: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Testifies Before House Oversight Committee
Monday, 24 August 2020 () Postmaster General *Louis DeJoy* will testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Monday, where he will face questions about his leadership and changes to the Postal Service in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
When asked by lawmakers if he supports absentee voting and voting by mail during a Senate hearing Friday, after first not directly answering the question, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy ends his answer with, "so I guess that's yes."
On the Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's first day of testifying before the Senate, USPS supports gathered at the post office at 118 N Monroe Street in downtown Green Bay to rally for emergency funding.