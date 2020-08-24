Global  
 

WATCH LIVE: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Testifies Before House Oversight Committee

Mediaite Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Postmaster General *Louis DeJoy* will testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Monday, where he will face questions about his leadership and changes to the Postal Service in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: DeJoy supports voting by mail

DeJoy supports voting by mail 00:42

 When asked by lawmakers if he supports absentee voting and voting by mail during a Senate hearing Friday, after first not directly answering the question, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy ends his answer with, "so I guess that's yes."

