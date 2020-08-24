WATCH LIVE: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Testifies Before House Oversight Committee

Mailboxes and Sorting Equipment Won't Be Restored Before Election, Says Postmaster General



Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made the comments before a Senate hearing called in the wake of controversy over mail-in ballots for the upcoming 2020 presidential election. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 3 hours ago

Postal Service 'Fully Capable' Of Delivering Election Mail On Time, Postmaster General Says In Testimony



Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told Congress on Friday that the U.S. Postal Service will be able to process election mail-in ballots on time in November. Tom Wait reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:41 Published 2 days ago