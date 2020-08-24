Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl' Music Video Co-Stars Blue Ivy Carter & Many More Celebs!
Monday, 24 August 2020 () Beyonce‘s video for her song “Brown Skin Girl” has been released, and it co-stars her daughter Blue Ivy Carter among lots of other stars! Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, singers Saint Jhn and WizKid are also featured in the amazing, six-minute long video. Jenn Nkiru directed the video, and many are wondering [...]
Hummingbirds are so much fun to watch. But they fly so fast that you can hardly get a good look at them. Slow motion video helps to see how beautiful they are. Also, hummingbird moths are a rare sight..