Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl' Music Video Co-Stars Blue Ivy Carter & Many More Celebs!

Just Jared Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Beyonce‘s video for her song “Brown Skin Girl” has been released, and it co-stars her daughter Blue Ivy Carter among lots of other stars! Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, singers Saint Jhn and WizKid are also featured in the amazing, six-minute long video. Jenn Nkiru directed the video, and many are wondering [...]
News video: Pharrell Williams shares music video for new Jay-Z collab 'Entrepreneur'

Pharrell Williams shares music video for new Jay-Z collab 'Entrepreneur' 01:20

 According to Pharrell Williams, the song is about "how tough it is to be an entrepreneur" in America.

