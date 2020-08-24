Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

JoJo Siwa Looks So Different After James Charles' Makeover - See Photos!

Just Jared Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
YouTube beauty guru James Charles gave JoJo Siwa a full makeover and we have the before and after photos! James did a full makeup job on JoJo and she looks so different from her usual look, and fans are loving this video. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts. In addition, Jojo actually gave [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published
News video: JoJo Siwa and James Charles collabed to give each other makeovers

JoJo Siwa and James Charles collabed to give each other makeovers 01:09

 JoJo Siwa goes from teen to beauty queen in her makeover with James Charles

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Influencers apologize for partying during pandemic [Video]

Influencers apologize for partying during pandemic

A number of influential YouTubers and TikTokers attended a birthday party for Larray at the Hype House in Los Angeles on July 21.Videos and photos revealed that the event was packed in spite of social..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published
JoJo Siwa gives fans a glimpse of her new makeover [Video]

JoJo Siwa gives fans a glimpse of her new makeover

Ever since “Dance Moms” in 2014, JoJo Siwa has been known for her signature style — a high, tight blonde ponytail with a massive bow.The 17-year-old has toyed with switchingup her look a few..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

JoJo Siwa & James Charles Give Each Other Makeovers With Their Styles!

 We are sister shook! JoJo Siwa and James Charles just shared their new videos, where they give each other a makeover. JoJo did James‘ makeup with her infamous...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete JoJo Siwa Looks So Different After James Charles' Makeover - See Photos! https://t.co/EZ75xMgH8s via @JustJared 23 hours ago

Vikkess1

Vikkess RT @ETCanada: Fans think @itsjojosiwa looks almost unrecognizable after her makeover from @jamescharles https://t.co/xC6O0V3GY0 1 day ago

mario2010m

Miguel Matos JoJo Siwa Looks So Different After James Charles' Makeover - See Photos! https://t.co/6b1DWTrduv via @JustJared 1 day ago

JustJared

JustJared.com JoJo Siwa looks unrecognizable after James Charles gave her a makeover! See the photos: https://t.co/h9qy1rRgDn 2 days ago

_Trina_Maria_

Trina 💫 RT @CosmopolitanUK: James Charles gave JoJo Siwa a makeover and she looks completely different https://t.co/6PhRhtI8ci 2 days ago

CosmopolitanUK

Cosmopolitan UK James Charles gave JoJo Siwa a makeover and she looks completely different https://t.co/6PhRhtI8ci 3 days ago

AedoLa

Dana Aedo La Mejor RT @CosmopolitanUK: James Charles gave JoJo Siwa a makeover and she looks completely different https://t.co/Aa77uRkDaQ 3 days ago

CosmopolitanUK

Cosmopolitan UK James Charles gave JoJo Siwa a makeover and she looks completely different https://t.co/Aa77uRkDaQ 3 days ago