"The Batman" - cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Colin Farrell

AceShowbiz Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The Batman - cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Colin Farrell*Release date :* October 01, 2021
*Synopsis :* From Warner Bros. Pictures comes THE BATMAN, with director Matt Reeves at the helm and with Robert Pattinson starring as ...
0
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Batman movie - DC FanDome

The Batman movie - DC FanDome 02:24

 The Batman - DC FanDome Teaser - Plot synopsis: From Warner Bros. Pictures comes THE BATMAN, with director Matt Reeves at the helm and with Robert Pattinson starring as Gotham City's vigilante detective, Batman, and billionaire Bruce Wayne... directed by Matt Reeves starring Robert...

