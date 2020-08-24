‘Oh, Shut Up’: Jerry Seinfeld Drops Scathing Op-Ed, Unloads on ‘Some Putz’ Who Claims New York is Dead
Monday, 24 August 2020 () Comedian and quintessential New Yorker Jerry Seinfeld penned a passionate op-ed in the New York Times, unloading on the "putz" who claimed his beloved city is "dead" due to the coronavirus pandemic.
An African-American male was fatally shot in the face on Thursday in Brooklyn, New York. (August 20)
According to the filmer and journalist, "Bystanders reported that the victim was being stalked and made sure that he was dead. Witnesses saw five people including two shooters running away from...
The younger brother of US President Donald Trump died Saturday at a New York hospital. He was 71.
President Trump visited his brother, Robert Trump, in the hospital in New York on Friday as he headed..
Body cam footage shows NYPD officers tasing a security guard seven times during his arrest leading to his death.George Zapantis, a heavyset 29-year-old security guard with a history of mental illness,..