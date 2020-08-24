‘Oh, Shut Up’: Jerry Seinfeld Drops Scathing Op-Ed, Unloads on ‘Some Putz’ Who Claims New York is Dead Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Comedian and quintessential New Yorker Jerry Seinfeld penned a passionate op-ed in the New York Times, unloading on the "putz" who claimed his beloved city is "dead" due to the Comedian and quintessential New Yorker Jerry Seinfeld penned a passionate op-ed in the New York Times, unloading on the "putz" who claimed his beloved city is "dead" due to the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

