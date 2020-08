Julianne Moore is celebrating her relationship with her husband, Bart Freundlich. The 59-year-old Still Alice actress celebrated the 17th anniversary of her...

Julianne Moore Gushes Over Husband Bart Freundlich on 17th Wedding Anniversary Celebrating their milestone on social media, the 'Still Alice' actress says that there's no one she'd 'rather be with' other than the film director and producer.

AceShowbiz 8 hours ago