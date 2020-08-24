Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith & More Step Out For a Birthday Party
Monday, 24 August 2020 () Kylie Jenner arrives in a cute red top for a birthday party on Sunday night (August 23). The 23-year-old beauty mogul stepped out to celebrate pal Justine Skye‘s birthday with alongside her sister, Kendall Jenner, and a few other friends including Jaden Smith, and Justin and Hailey Bieber. The close-knit group of friends hung out [...]
Occurred on August 8, 2020 / Charleston, South Carolina, USAInfo from Licensor: "The video is of a surprise drive-by birthday parade for my special needs son Jonathan's 30th birthday. He wanted a big..