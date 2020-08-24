Natalia Dyer Calls Out The Media For Oversexualizing The Young Stars of 'Stranger Things'
Monday, 24 August 2020 () Natalia Dyer is not holding back about how she feels about the media oversexualizing her younger co-stars on Stranger Things. In a new interview with The Independent, the 25-year-old actress, who plays Nancy Wheeler in the series, shared that she feels overprotective of them all. “There are so many layers going on here. I generally [...]
