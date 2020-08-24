Global  
 

Usain Bolt Is Still Waiting For His Coronavirus Test Results After Reports Emerged He Was Positive For It

Just Jared Monday, 24 August 2020
Usain Bolt is currently in quaranatine after being tested for COVID-19 coronavirus. After a report emerged that the 34-year-old Olympic athlete tested positive for the virus, Usain took to his social media to set the record straight. While he hasn’t tested positive, Usain is waiting results from taking the test after he attended a surprise [...]
