Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Kardashian Slips Into A Pair Of New Yeezy Sneakers On Outdoors Trip W/ North and Kanye West

SOHH Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian Slips Into A Pair Of New Yeezy Sneakers On Outdoors Trip W/ North and Kanye WestReality TV star Kim Kardashian West is capturing epic family moments. The hip-hop wife to Kanye West shared a slew of pics this past weekend hanging out with her hubby and their daughter North. Kim Kardashian and Kanye Hang Out This past Sunday, Kim K went to Instagram with a batch of new shots. The […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kanye West accused of mocking Islam with new sneakers

Kanye West accused of mocking Islam with new sneakers 00:47

 Kanye West has upset the Muslim community after naming his new Yeezy Boost sneakers after the faith's archangels of music and death.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West Continues His Presidential Campaign, Cardi B Fires Back at Republican Politician & More | Billboard News [Video]

Kanye West Continues His Presidential Campaign, Cardi B Fires Back at Republican Politician & More | Billboard News

Kanye West is still trying to run for president, Cardi B fires back at a Republican politician and the 'AGT' contestant that did a rendition of Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out of My Head."

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:23Published
North Korea releases new Kim Jong Un photos amid reports he's in a coma [Video]

North Korea releases new Kim Jong Un photos amid reports he's in a coma

North Korea releases new Kim Jong Un photos amid reports he's in a coma

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:46Published
Kim Kardashian Reacts To North West Falling Down In Family Photo [Video]

Kim Kardashian Reacts To North West Falling Down In Family Photo

Kim Kardashian Reacts To North West Falling Down In Family Photo

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 01:50Published

Tweets about this