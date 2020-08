Paris Hilton Weighs In on Britney Spears' Conservatorship: 'It Breaks My Heart' Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Paris Hilton was asked to weigh in on Britney Spears‘ conservatorship, and she revealed that she believes the whole situation is so heartbreaking. “It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her,” Paris said during an interview with the Sunday Times. “It’s not fair to be an adult and be treated like [...] 👓 View full article