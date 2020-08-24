Global  
 

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd Obliterates Trump’s RNC Rant on Mail-in Voting: ‘The Truthful Parts’ Would Make Up ‘Maybe a Sentence, if That Much’

Mediaite Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
MSNBC's Chuck Todd roasted President Donald Trump on Monday's Meet the Press -- claiming that his RNC speech was "filled with so many made-up problems about mail-in voting" before he thoroughly and brutally fact-checking the president. 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: In RNC speech, Trump warns of 'rigged election'

In RNC speech, Trump warns of 'rigged election' 02:08

 During his first convention appearance at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his claim that voting by mail, a longstanding feature of American elections that is expected to be far more common during the coronavirus pandemic,...

