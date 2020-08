iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 Cancelled, Will Announce Winners Soon! Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards have been officially cancelled after being postponed due to Coronavirus earlier this year. Originally, the show was set for March of 2020, but obviously, the United States shut down during that time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The full list of nominees was revealed months ago, and now, the show [...] 👓 View full article