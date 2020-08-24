Global  
 

Watch: The NBA 2K21 Demo Gives You Early Access To The Redesigned Shooting System

SOHH Monday, 24 August 2020
Watch: The NBA 2K21 Demo Gives You Early Access To The Redesigned Shooting SystemThe NBA playoffs is happening right now and what better way to get excited about the upcoming Finals and next season than clocking in work on the newly launched NBA 2K21 demo? Check out the demo sneak peek below and read all the jam-packed details surrounding the new title. 2K today released the NBA 2K21 current-generation demo […]
