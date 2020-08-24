T.I. and 50 Cent React To Wisconsin Black Man Jacob Blake’s Horrific Police Shooting: “Get Well Soon King” Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Grammy-winning rapper T.I. and 50 Cent are praying for a speedy recovery for Wisconsin Black man Jacob Blake. The hip-hop pair have relied on social media to speak on his near-death shooting at the hands of law enforcement. TI and 50 Cent Pray For Jacob Blake On Monday, both Tip and 50 went to their […] Grammy-winning rapper T.I. and 50 Cent are praying for a speedy recovery for Wisconsin Black man Jacob Blake. The hip-hop pair have relied on social media to speak on his near-death shooting at the hands of law enforcement. TI and 50 Cent Pray For Jacob Blake On Monday, both Tip and 50 went to their […] 👓 View full article

