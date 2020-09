Chrishell Stause, Anne Heche & Carole Baskin Reportedly In Talks To Join 'DWTS' Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Three more star have been revealed to be in talks to join the new season of Dancing With the Stars. E! is reporting that Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, Anne Heche and Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin are all being considered to join the cast. The full cast is expected to be announced on Wednesday, September 2 [...] Three more star have been revealed to be in talks to join the new season of Dancing With the Stars. E! is reporting that Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, Anne Heche and Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin are all being considered to join the cast. The full cast is expected to be announced on Wednesday, September 2 [...] 👓 View full article

