Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How NBA Stars LeBron James and More Honored Kobe Bryant on Mamba Day

E! Online Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant's memory shines on through those that play the game he changed forever. Monday, Aug. 24 marks Mamba Day, a time to honor the legendary athlete seven months after he,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Kobe Bryant - A Local Tattoo Artist's Passion

Kobe Bryant - A Local Tattoo Artist's Passion 11:49

 Nikko Hurtado is a world-renowned artist who's tattooed some of the most famous celebrities in the world, including The Rock & Drake. But as a Lakers fan, some of Nikko's best work has been of Kobe Bryant. Kristin Smith sits down with Nikko to talk about his Kobe & LeBron artwork as well as a special...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Day: Southland Honors Lakers Giant Monday [Video]

Kobe Bryant Day: Southland Honors Lakers Giant Monday

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is being honored Monday in Los Angeles and Orange counties, just one day after what would have been his 42nd birthday. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:24Published
Fans, Loved Ones Honor Kobe Bryant On What Would Have Been His 42nd Birthday [Video]

Fans, Loved Ones Honor Kobe Bryant On What Would Have Been His 42nd Birthday

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa shared a touching tribute on Instagram and outside the Staples Centers, fans held a small memorial to remember the NBA legend. Laurie Perez reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:11Published
Nick Wright: Dame shows up like Kobe, but LeBron is always the cure-all and will continue to be for the Lakers this season [Video]

Nick Wright: Dame shows up like Kobe, but LeBron is always the cure-all and will continue to be for the Lakers this season

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the caliber of Damian Lillard stacked up to that of Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and many others. That being said, he is not..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:33Published

Related news from verified sources

LeBron James Rocks Kobe Bryant Tribute Jersey To Lakers Playoff Game

 LeBron James has that Mamba Mentality on Kobe Bryant day ... wearing a Mamba tribute jersey on his way to play the Blazers in game 4 of their playoff series. LBJ...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

bryanmolloyart

Bryan Thomas Molloy RT @enews: How NBA Stars LeBron James and More Honored Kobe Bryant on Mamba Day https://t.co/utEmfSMH13 1 minute ago

enews

E! News How NBA Stars LeBron James and More Honored Kobe Bryant on Mamba Day https://t.co/utEmfSMH13 15 minutes ago

JodyField

Follow @JodyField How NBA Stars LeBron James and More Honored Kobe Bryant on Mamba Day https://t.co/RyO251ee4l #news https://t.co/01qQesvKt5 21 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu How NBA Stars LeBron James and More Honored Kobe Bryant on Mamba Day https://t.co/lp9EiiyIx8 28 minutes ago

dotVoteSports

DotVote Sports LeBron James, other sports stars react to police shooting of Jacob Blake: 'We want JUSTICE' The police shooting spa… https://t.co/mwariFTLdu 5 hours ago

Strike_Back_Now

Paul Hicks This couldn’t have been written more precisely LeBron James calls President Trump a "Bum" and thinks that Obama was… https://t.co/FTm4MCGBuT 1 day ago

SeanRMalone2

Sean R Malone Spent some time with sons Brian and Josh @ the Ali museum last week. Asked who is their Ali- both said LeBron- from… https://t.co/YMTTn7hBUE 1 day ago

CommChickLana

Lana Walker RT @theaafca: The stars will be out on tomorrow. @violadavis, @sterlingkbrown, @kingjames and more to be honored for their achievement tele… 2 days ago