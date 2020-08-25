Kimberly Guilfoyle's RNC Speech Has Everyone Talking: 'Why Are You Screaming at Me?!' Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Kimberly Guilfoyle is the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and she gave a speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention that is getting a lot of reactions. The 51-year-old former attorney, who is the National Chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee, spoke from the Mellon Auditorium on Monday night (August 24) in Washington, D.C. Kimberly [...] 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Leenie R Why's the girlfriend of the conniving son of a conniving president YELLING her speech at everyone? She seems unhing… https://t.co/t7pTmMtNI0 4 minutes ago Kristen Skogebo 🌴 RT @heather_giron: What's everyone's thoughts on Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech? 7 minutes ago Stephen Hanks I’m muting everyone who says they liked Kimberly Guilfoyle’s rant disguised as a speech. 11 minutes ago Clark Crimcops Kimberly Guilfoyle was so proud of her speech' she told everyone she met about it on her way to hair and makeup. https://t.co/fHLTC8bVeF 32 minutes ago

