Tim Scott Devastates Biden in RNC Speech for His Record on Race: He ‘Put Millions of Black Americans Behind Bars’

Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Monday delivered blow after blow to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over his record on race, saying in a speech at the Republican National Convention that Biden was responsible for putting "millions of Black Americans behind bars."
