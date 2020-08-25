Tim Scott Devastates Biden in RNC Speech for His Record on Race: He ‘Put Millions of Black Americans Behind Bars’
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Monday delivered blow after blow to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over his record on race, saying in a speech at the Republican National Convention that Biden was responsible for putting "millions of Black Americans behind bars."
Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik on Monday took aim at Joe Biden and the Democratic Party in her speech for the Republican National Convention, accusing Democrats of taking Black voters for granted.