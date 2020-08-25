Global  
 

Cardi B and 50 Cent Demand Justice for Unarmed Jacob Blake After Police Shooting

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Nathalie Emmanuel, Rosanna Arquette and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as well as his running mate Kamala Harris have also expressed outrage over the Kenosha, Wisconsin incident.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Wisconsin DOJ to probe police shooting of Black man

Wisconsin DOJ to probe police shooting of Black man

 [NFA] The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, an African-American man who appeared to be unarmed and was shot multiple times in the back by police on Sunday, sparking a night of unrest and drawing condemnation from the governor. Colette...

