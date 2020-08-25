'Cocaine' Trends on Twitter After Donald Trump Jr.'s Speech at RNC 2020

Global  
 

“Cocaine” is one of the top trends on Twitter, just moments after Donald Trump Jr. gave his speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention. The 42-year-old son of the President of the United States spoke live from the Mellon Auditorium on Monday night (August 24) in Washington, D.C. During his speech, Don Jr. attacked the [...]
Video Credit: The Street - Published
News video: Five Times Twitter Has Flagged Donald Trump's Tweets

Five Times Twitter Has Flagged Donald Trump's Tweets 01:24

 On August 23, Twitter placed a "public interest notice" on Trump's latest tweet.

