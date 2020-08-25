'Cocaine' Trends on Twitter After Donald Trump Jr.'s Speech at RNC 2020
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () “Cocaine” is one of the top trends on Twitter, just moments after Donald Trump Jr. gave his speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention. The 42-year-old son of the President of the United States spoke live from the Mellon Auditorium on Monday night (August 24) in Washington, D.C. During his speech, Don Jr. attacked the [...]
