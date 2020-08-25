Caller Tells C-SPAN He’s a Lifelong Democrat — But Joining Republicans After ‘Heartfelt’ RNC: ‘They Put God Into Everything’ Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A CSPAN caller said Monday he was going to support Republicans after a lifetime in the Democratic Party because of the Republican Party's "heartfelt" national convention and the party's emphasis on God. 👓 View full article

