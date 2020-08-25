|
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar to replace Neha Mehta as Taarak Mehta's wife?
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
It looks like a time for changes in the TMKOC team. There have been quite a few cast replacements in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma since the past few months, and it looks like the trend continues. If reports are to be believed, Neha Meha, who plays Anjali, Taarak Mehta's wife on the show, is being replaced by actress Sunayana...
