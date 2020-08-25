Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's why Amaal Malik has been facing heat from Salman Khan fans

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Amaal Mallik found himself embroiled in a social media battle with Salman Khan fans after the musician referred to himself as a Shah Rukh Khan admirer.

While giving trolls a piece of his mind, Sallu's fans 'reminded' him that he was launched by Bhai. "I respect Salman Khan for the launch he gave me, but that doesn't mean I...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Salman Khan, other celebs gather at Sohail Khan's house for Ganesh visarjan

Salman Khan, other celebs gather at Sohail Khan's house for Ganesh visarjan 02:23

 Actor Salman Khan attended the Ganpati celebrations at Sohail Khan's residence on August 23. Salman's family members had welcomed Lord Ganesha on August 22 as Ganesh Chaturthi began and took part in Ganpati visarjan on Sunday. On the occasion, Salman was seen in a shirt and black pants. He was seen...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Salman Khan attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Sohail's residence [Video]

Watch: Salman Khan attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Sohail's residence

Actor Sohail Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence in Mumbai. Sohail's family including brother Salman Khan attended celebrations. Arbaaz Khan also visited along with his girlfriend Giorgia..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:47Published
Watch: Salman Khan's family welcomes Ganpati at their house like every year [Video]

Watch: Salman Khan's family welcomes Ganpati at their house like every year

Nation is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival with much zeal. Devotees are visiting temples and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Priests are perform 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning face masks..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published
Watch: Sharpshooters allegedly plotting Salman Khan’s murder nabbed [Video]

Watch: Sharpshooters allegedly plotting Salman Khan’s murder nabbed

Faridabad police has arrested some sharpshooters who were reportedly plotting the murder of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The sharpshooters, who reportedly belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Salman Khan fans try trolling Amaal Mallik on Twitter, music composer hits back at 'Bhaitards' with epic replies!

 Amaal Mallik is music composer cum singer-actor Daboo Malik's son and elder brother of singer Armaan Malik.
Zee News


Tweets about this