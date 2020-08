Anette Fekete Elsa Pataky Says Her Marriage to Chris Hemsworth Isn't Perfect: 'No Way' https://t.co/8M0aAbuHvs via @JustJared 39 minutes ago satrian RT @JustJared: Elsa Pataky says the public's perception of her marriage to Chris Hemsworth isn't accurate https://t.co/dGveMC7tVE 54 minutes ago JustJared.com Elsa Pataky says the public's perception of her marriage to Chris Hemsworth isn't accurate https://t.co/dGveMC7tVE 57 minutes ago Jessy RT @ETCanada: Elsa Pataky is surprised people think her and @chrishemsworth are the perfect couple https://t.co/N4tisEWqUw 19 hours ago Jessy RT @ETCanada: Elsa Pataky wants people to know that like any relationship, her marriage with @chrishemsworth is "constant work" https://t.c… 19 hours ago ET Canada Elsa Pataky wants people to know that like any relationship, her marriage with @chrishemsworth is "constant work" https://t.co/Qj43O37l6Y 2 days ago ET Canada Elsa Pataky is surprised people think her and @chrishemsworth are the perfect couple https://t.co/N4tisEWqUw 3 days ago